Menu
Meetings Fuel

Pulling Back the Curtain at Bellagio

Bellagio
Start Slideshow

The Bellagio is home to two only-in-Vegas experiences: “O,” a Cirque du Soleil stage show that has acrobats, synchronized swimmers, and divers performing in and above a 1.5 million-gallon pool, and the Fountains of Bellagio, a choreographed water show with performances set to light and music. Attendees at the 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase had a chance to go behind the scenes at both, and the experiences were topped off with lunch at the resort’s trendy Lago Restaurant with views of the fountains. What a day!

For more on the Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, April 11-13, view the galleries from the education, golf, and mine tour.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pink Jeep Tours
What to Do in Vegas? Get Outdoors!
Apr 24, 2018
Las Vegas Corporate Invitational
Teeing Up at the Las Vegas Corporate Invitational
Apr 20, 2018
Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Kicks Off with Trends and Treats
Apr 19, 2018
LV Strip North
Sponsored Content
All Your Vegas Questions Answered
Apr 01, 2018