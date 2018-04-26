Pulling Back the Curtain at Bellagio

The Bellagio is home to two only-in-Vegas experiences: “O,” a Cirque du Soleil stage show that has acrobats, synchronized swimmers, and divers performing in and above a 1.5 million-gallon pool, and the Fountains of Bellagio, a choreographed water show with performances set to light and music. Attendees at the 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase had a chance to go behind the scenes at both, and the experiences were topped off with lunch at the resort’s trendy Lago Restaurant with views of the fountains. What a day!

