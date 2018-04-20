Menu
Meetings Fuel

Teeing Up at the Las Vegas Corporate Invitational

Las Vegas Corporate Invitational
Start Slideshow

Golfers at the 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, organized by MeetingsNet, enjoyed two days of golf, taking to the fairways at the Royal Links Golf Club on Day 1 and Highland Falls Golf Club on Day 2. Take a look at the teams of meeting professionals and industry suppliers enjoying the networking and fresh air at Royal Links, about 20 minutes east of downtown Las Vegas.

For a gallery the opening reception and education session for the April 11-13 event, click here.
All photos courtesy of Image Las Vegas.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Kicks Off with Trends and Treats
Apr 19, 2018
LV Strip North
Sponsored Content
All Your Vegas Questions Answered
Apr 01, 2018
Tracy Stuckrath
Five Ways to Create Safer Meals at Your Meetings
Mar 12, 2018
domino effect
Handling Conflict: All Eyes on You
Mar 12, 2018