Teeing Up at the Las Vegas Corporate Invitational

Golfers at the 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, organized by MeetingsNet, enjoyed two days of golf, taking to the fairways at the Royal Links Golf Club on Day 1 and Highland Falls Golf Club on Day 2. Take a look at the teams of meeting professionals and industry suppliers enjoying the networking and fresh air at Royal Links, about 20 minutes east of downtown Las Vegas.

For a gallery the opening reception and education session for the April 11-13 event, click here.

All photos courtesy of Image Las Vegas.