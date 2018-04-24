Menu
Meetings Fuel

What to Do in Vegas? Get Outdoors!

Pink Jeep Tours
Among the attendee experiences at the 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase was a chance to leave the bright lights, big city on an excursion into the history and landscape of the Old West in Nevada. Pink Jeep Tours took the group on a trip down Eldorado Canyon for a guided walking tour of the old Techatticup Mine. While attendees didn’t find any new veins of gold, they enjoyed colorful stories of days gone by, a local Tex-Mex lunch, and stunning views of the red rock scenery.

For more on the 2018 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, held April 11-13, view the galleries from the education and golf events.

