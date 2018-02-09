The Meeting Professional’s Guide to GDPR

Meeting planners, meet the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation. It was passed last year by the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and the European Commission to replace the EU Data Protection Directive instituted back in 1995, before the Internet and cloud technology completely transformed how meeting planners collect, store, and process attendee data.

Designed to better protect the personal data of EU citizens and residents, it covers everything from attendee names, photos, and email address to social networking posts, medical information, and computer IP addresses, and it applies to organizations headquartered anywhere in the world, holding meetings anywhere in the world, that are collecting any personal data on any EU citizen or resident attendees.

So, the chances are very good that it will apply to your organization—and your meetings.

MeetingsNet put together this guide to GDPR to help you ensure that your meetings, and your suppliers who process your meetings privacy data, stay in compliance and out of the hot seat.

Why it matters to you and how you can tame the beast.

You can’t prepare for the new EU data privacy regulation coming in just a few months if you don’t understand it.

Here are nine things planners need to do now to prepare for the May 25 GDPR implementation.

A free, on-demand MeetingsNet webinar

A GDPR expert tackles questions on the new regulation asked during a recent webinar