Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 1 - Don’t Make a $23 Million Mistake: What You Need to Know About GDPR

You may think you don’t have to worry about Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation, which as of May 2018 will change everything about how event organizers collect, process, and protect European attendees’ personal data. But if you host events in Europe, or have European citizens or residents come to your meetings anywhere in the world, you do. And the cost of noncompliance is steep—we’re talking $20 million euros, or about $23 million U.S.

• What GDPR is, why it’s happening, and why it matters to meeting planners throughout the world

• What planners will need to be able to demonstrate to stay in compliance

• What the impact of GDPR will be on events

Speaker

Kevin Iwamoto, Senior Consultant, Goldspring Consulting



Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Editor, MeetingsNet

