GDPR padlock over Europe
Meetings Fuel

Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 1 - Don’t Make a $23 Million Mistake: What You Need to Know About GDPR

Webinar Live Date: January 25, 2018, at 2 p.m. ET - 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT REGISTER

You may think you don’t have to worry about Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation, which as of May 2018 will change everything about how event organizers collect, process, and protect European attendees’ personal data. But if you host events in Europe, or have European citizens or residents come to your meetings anywhere in the world, you do.  And the cost of noncompliance is steep—we’re talking $20 million euros, or about $23 million U.S.

Don’t risk your organization’s financial well-being. Register for this half-hour webinar and learn:

• What GDPR is, why it’s happening, and why it matters to meeting planners throughout the world

• What planners will need to be able to demonstrate to stay in compliance

• What the impact of GDPR will be on events

Registration for the webinar also will score you access to resources for checklists, questions to ask tech vendors, and more.

Speaker
Kevin Iwamoto, Senior Consultant, Goldspring Consulting

Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Editor, MeetingsNet

