The beachfront Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that refreshes its 357 guest rooms and suites, landscapes, and eateries, and adds a new open-air lobby. The new look respects the resort’s original mid-century iconic design while adding a contemporary flair.

The guest rooms now feature new soft goods, furniture, and a 50-inch HDTV, along with original works of local art. The pool decks now have cabanas with trellises, day beds, lounge seating, side tables, hammocks, and umbrellas. Oversize cabanas include a hospitality desk, TV, living and lounging areas, sofas, and daybeds. There also is a new professional beach tennis court. The refreshed lobby includes intimate seating areas decorated with local flora, and all five of its restaurants have been updated.

The resort on Aruba’s Palm Beach also offers 24,000 square feet of flexible outdoor event space. Its 15,000 square feet of indoor facilities includes the 8,100-square-foot Grand Caribbean Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 900 guests and is divisible into three salons. There also are five private meeting rooms, along with AV and free Wi-Fi.