Boston’s event scene just got a new addition: two new meeting and event spaces in the 114-room Ames Boston Hotel. The rooms and prefunction space, designed for both elegance and functionality, add 1,700 square feet of modern meeting amenities to the hotel, which was constructed in 1893. Able to accommodate groups of up to 125, the Ames and Oliver & Oakes rooms can be configured for banquet, conference, lounge, classroom, and theater-style meetings, events, and presentation.

The new meeting rooms boast soaring ceilings, arched windows that offer ambient natural light and views of downtown Boston (complete with motorized blackout roller shades printed with antique maps of Boston to block out light during presentations), customized catering menus, and full audiovisual capabilities, along with a plethora of electrical outlets and a built-in charging station.

The hotel, which is nearing completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation, is situated near Boston’s Financial District, the Hynes Convention Center in Back Bay, the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in the Seaport District, and many public transit access points, as well as local landmarks including the Old State House, Faneuil Hall, and Beacon Hill. It belongs to the Curio Collection by Hilton, and Benchmark’s Gemstone Collection.