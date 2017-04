Enclave, a new, 75,000 square-foot flexible event space, opened its (elephant) doors to clients in Las Vegas in January. Just one mile from McCarron Airport with easy access to the Strip, the venue boasts 22 rooms, including a 9,000-square-foot open space with 31-foot ceilings and elephant doors for large sets and equipment, as well as ballrooms, conference rooms, a bridal/CEO suite and dressing room. There are two outdoor reception spaces, a romantic landscaped garden and a rooftop terrace set to open by July, as well as an open-plaza entry to the main hall.

Managing partner Eli Stearns says, “What sets Enclave apart from all other venues in Las Vegas is the infrastructure of our facility. We are capable of doing the highest end technological events in the city where other venues do not have the bandwidth. Technology meets luxury to create a fully captivating experience.” Event production, audio/video installation, and professional staffing for the venue are provided by sister company 3G Productions.

According to Stearns, Enclave’s logo of three brush strokes is meant to “symbolize painting on a blank canvas to create a unique vision for each event.”

The inaugural event welcomed 1,500 guests for the Las Vegas Woman Magazine spring cover party, and upcoming bookings at the versatile facility include the Las Vegas National Association of Catering and Events member meeting and the Las Vegas Review-Journal Innovator Awards.