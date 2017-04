The meeting space in the 539-room Fairmont Chateau Whistler, in Whistler, B.C., Canada, is now sporting new furniture, décor, carpeting, banquet chairs, and chandeliers after a five-year, $23 million refresh. In addition to updating its 32,000 square feet of meeting space—which includes a rooftop terrace, meeting rooms, and three divisible ballrooms—the hotel also has renovated its guest rooms, corridors, and its health club and pool complex, and added 11 new 600-square-foot Alpine Suites on its top floors.

The chateau-style, ski-in/ski-out hotel is located at the base of Blackcomb Mountain. It includes seven dining options, including venues offering steak and seafood, alpine cuisine and fondue, and kid-friendly, family-style menus. It also has an award-winning par 72, 18-hole golf course, and a full-service spa. All of the hotel’s meeting areas are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi.