The Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center has completed a $10 million renovation of its 405 guest rooms, lobby and entryway, outdoor pool, and event space that can accommodate groups from 30 to 300. The entryway to the hotel, which is close to Miami’s popular attractions and has direct pedestrian access to the airport, now sports colorful artwork, attention-grabbing geometric shapes, tropical greenery, and plush contemporary lounge seating. The outdoor pool, adjacent to the Miami River and Melreese golf course, includes a white sandy beach, as well as a variety of seating options.

The guestrooms have a neutral color palette accented by eclectic furniture and splashes of color to provide a modern, clean, and relaxing environment. Rooms feature the signature Sheraton sleep experience, 37-inch flat-screen TVs, high-speed Internet, oversized work desks with ergonomic chairs, and conveniently placed electrical outlets.

The 17,000 square feet of recently renovated meeting and event space, which holds a certification from the International Association of Conference Centers, offers IACC-trained staff, including an executive meeting center concierge. The resort hotel also features a 24-hour club lounge, a fitness center, preferred rates at the Melreese golf course, a complimentary 24-hour airport shuttle, and two indoor dining options.