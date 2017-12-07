Mindful Monday Week 6: Gracious Gratitude

How did we get to December 11 already? Mindfulness is the practice of becoming awake and aware in the present moment, so first take a moment to check in with yourself. Are you feeling the increased energy, and the increased anxiety, that comes along for many at this time of year? Remember that you can use the mindfulness skills you have been practicing for six weeks now to choose how you want to participate in each event this season.

Week 6 Mini-Practice: Gracious Gratitude

Robert A. Emmons, PhD, a leading gratitude researcher, has conducted multiple studies on the link between gratitude and well-being. His research confirms that gratitude effectively increases happiness and reduces depression. This week, even as you work through the busyness of personal, work, and holiday commitments, write down three to five things you are grateful for each day.

Remember: When you put your attention on something, it will be increasingly present in your life. Why not put your attention on what you are grateful for?

Download your Mindful Meeting Professional mini-poster at www.hollyduckworth.com/mindfulplanner.