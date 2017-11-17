Mindful Monday, Week 3: Set Powerful Intentions

MeetingsNet has partnered with mindfulness leadership expert Holly Duckworth, CMP, CAE, to bring you seven weeks of Mindful Monday mini-messages and two-minute practices to help bring more mindfulness to your work and lives.

Week 1: Centering

Week 2: Examine Your Beliefs

Mindfulness grows as you practice in little bits each day. Just like a bodybuilder doesn’t become lean and muscular in one session, a mindful meeting professional must continue to work on the seven practices we’re introducing in this series. This week, as you keep practicing your centering breath and beliefs work, we will add a new practice: intention.

Intention is becoming clear about what you plan to have happen. I like to think of it as where your head goals meet your heart of action. For example, I intend for this experience to be educational and fun—intention adds a feeling to your goal. We live in a feeling universe, but all too often our human experience does not embrace those feelings. Mindful meeting professionals set powerful intentions for their day and for the meetings they design.

Week 3 Mini-Practice

As you look at your day today, pick one event and ask yourself, what is the intention for this? How do you want to show up energetically to that event? What do you want to have happen or to feel as a result of the experience?

The practice of setting intentions will help you align your needs to your feelings, and to those of the universe around you. And you may be surprised how often you get what you intend.

Download your Mindful Meeting Professional mini-poster at www.hollyduckworth.com/mindfulplanner (free registration required).