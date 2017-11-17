Menu
Career/Life/Travel

Mindful Monday, Week 3: Set Powerful Intentions

This week’s lesson and two-minute daily practice will help you become clearer about what you plan to have happen, including how you intend to feel about the experience.

MeetingsNet has partnered with mindfulness leadership expert Holly Duckworth, CMP, CAE, to bring you seven weeks of Mindful Monday mini-messages and two-minute practices to help bring more mindfulness to your work and lives.
Week 1: Centering 
Week 2: Examine Your Beliefs 

Mindfulness grows as you practice in little bits each day. Just like a bodybuilder doesn’t become lean and muscular in one session, a mindful meeting professional must continue to work on the seven practices we’re introducing in this series. This week, as you keep practicing your centering breath and beliefs work, we will add a new practice: intention. 

Intention is becoming clear about what you plan to have happen. I like to think of it as where your head goals meet your heart of action. For example, I intend for this experience to be educational and fun—intention adds a feeling to your goal. We live in a feeling universe, but all too often our human experience does not embrace those feelings. Mindful meeting professionals set powerful intentions for their day and for the meetings they design. 

Week 3 Mini-Practice
As you look at your day today, pick one event and ask yourself, what is the intention for this?  How do you want to show up energetically to that event? What do you want to have happen or to feel as a result of the experience? 

The practice of setting intentions will help you align your needs to your feelings, and to those of the universe around you. And you may be surprised how often you get what you intend.

Download your Mindful Meeting Professional mini-poster at www.hollyduckworth.com/mindfulplanner (free registration required).

 

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
