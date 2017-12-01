Mindful Monday Week 5: Mindful Movement

MeetingsNet has partnered with mindfulness leadership expert Holly Duckworth, CMP, CAE, to bring you seven weeks of Mindful Monday mini-messages and two-minute practices to help bring more mindfulness to your work and life.

Week 1: Centering

Week 2: Examine Your Beliefs

Week 3: Set Powerful Intentions

Week 4: Create a Vision

Mindfulness is thought to be about sitting on a meditation pillow and attempting to still your mind. While that can be one way to access your present moment, it is not the only way.

Week 5 Mini-Practice: Mindful Movement

Doctors today say sitting is the new smoking, and meeting professionals do a lot of sitting behind computers, in meetings, and on planes.

This week, add mindful movement to your practice by making time each day to move your body. Take a five-minute walk. Go dance. Stretch at your desk. Make a sit-down meeting a standing meeting. As you move, take a mental note of the energy in your body.

Mindfulness practices—centering, examining beliefs, setting intentions, creating a vision, and now moving mindfully—are simple ways to re-connect to the inner you and disconnect from feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

As we practice and add new mindful strategies, we often learn thing about ourselves that we may not like. This week, honor those feelings by breathing them in, and then breathing them out to release them back to the nothingness from which they came.

Mindfulness is the process of becoming fully present and aware in the moment. How are you doing with these practices? Drop me an email with your celebrations and challenges at [email protected]

Download your Mindful Meeting Professional mini-poster at www.hollyduckworth.com/mindfulplanner.