Mindful Monday, Week 4: Create a Vision

Mindfulness, the practice of becoming fully present—it’s not as easy as you thought, eh? I hope the first three practices—centering, examining your beliefs, and setting intentions—are helping you to slow down and see how running from place to place and to-do-list item to to-do-list item may not be optimal for you. As you continue to use the Mindful Meeting Professional poster <link to poster> and these practices in your daily living, you will continue to open up more ease and flow in your day.

Week 4 Mini-Practice: Create a Vision

In Week 3, we talked about how the more we can feel, the more we heal, and the happier and healthier we can be. This in turn enables us to create peaceful, productive, and profitable meetings for the organizations we work with.

Creating a vision means adding sight you your mindfulness practice. What is it you want to see in your life? Do you want to see traffic lights, long lines, and stress? Or do you want to see green lights, parking spaces, and calm? Our heads look for problems; our hearts look for solutions. Professionals with a regular mindfulness practice joke that they just have to envision green lights, parking spaces, and calm, for these things to appear in their lives.

While I can’t cover everything about the visioning process in a mini-practice—I have full-day programs on just this topic—here are two simple questions you can use for any life experience or meeting you are planning in order to become more mindful. As you work with the questions, use your centering breath to access the answer from your heart and not simply your head.

• What is the highest vision for what I am about to experience?

• What does my vision look, feel, and sound like?

Take just two minutes to create a mental picture of what you want—it can be as big as a palace or as small as a drive home from work that’s full of ease and flow—and then take note of how you create your reality.

Mindfulness is the process of becoming fully present and aware in the moment.

