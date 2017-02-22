Menu
William Vale Lobby
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Think Spring: Outdoor Meeting Spaces at the New William Vale

The indoor meeting spaces at the new William Vale Hotel in the artsy Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., are well appointed, but it’s the outdoor spaces that will turn heads now that spring is on the horizon.

The 183-room property opened last September with a 4,000-square-foot ballroom that has a 23-foot ceiling, two 74-person conference rooms, and two boardrooms. The excitement, however, will be bringing groups up to the indoor/outdoor 6,855-square-foot cocktail space on the 22nd floor and its grassy 4,000-square-foot roof space just overhead (capacity 360), both with full views of the Manhattan skyline. There are also views from a 5,000-square-foot terrace, which can host groups of up to 214 and features a 60-foot pool. Additionally, the 14,530-square-foot Vale Park that can be used for musical performances and other events.

All guest rooms at the property feature floor-to-ceiling windows, open-air balconies, glass-enclosed rainfall showers, and city views. Add in Frette linens, a southern Italian restaurant, 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi, and a fitness center, and there’s plenty to draw attendees across the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan. 

