Elbphilharmonie
Hamburg : Baustelle Elbphilharmonie . Probe , Probenpremiere in Großen Saal , NDR Elbphilharmonie - Orcherster
Destination & Venue News>International

Hamburg’s Dramatic New Venue—and Hotel—on the Elbe

While not a traditional meeting site, Hamburg, Germany’s new Elbphilharmonie, which opened in January, is worth a special look for meeting professionals who want to create a big impression. Located on the banks of the Elbe River (it’s name translates as Elbe Philharmonic Hall), the dramatic concert venue is available for conferences and events and is connected to the 224-room Westin Hamburg Hotel, which opened in late 2016.

The Elbphilharmonie has two main spaces for groups. The Grand Hall, with 2,100 seats surrounding a central stage, and the Recital Hall, hosting up to 526 guests, both offer world-class acoustics in a beautiful setting. The Grand Hall’s walls and roof features 10,000 individually shaped panels to insure ideal sound distribution.

The Westin, located 19 floors on the eastern side of the Elbphilharmonie, offers more than 7,000 square feet of meeting space in eight rooms, the largest seating 180. The hotel also features a 14,000-square-foot spa.


Opening celebrations at the Elbphilharmonie

 

