Menu
img
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Luxury Hotel to Open in Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park

In April, The Tennessean Hotel is opening in downtown Knoxville, Tenn., operated by Benchmark as part of its Gemstone collection. The luxury property, which will have 82 guest rooms and 12 luxury residences, is 14 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport. It’s located on the grounds of the 1982 World’s Fair Park and on the edge of the University of Tennessee campus.

While the hotel’s meeting space consists of only a boardroom, the adjacent Park Pavilion has 16,000 square feet of indoor venue space with an option for outdoor space at World’s Fair Park.

The hotel’s guest rooms and suites provide turndown service, robe and slippers, workstation desk, and Illy coffee makers. The Drawing Room, the hotel’s lounge and bar, features farm-to-table fare, as well as views of Sunsphere (World’s Fair Park’s theme structure) and Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Smokey Mountains.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
New in Brooklyn: The Williamsburg Hotel
New in Brooklyn: The Williamsburg Hotel
Jan 20, 2017
The Henderson Resort Opens on the Beach in Northwest Florida
The Henderson Resort Opens on the Beach in Northwest Florida
Nov 21, 2016
Hotel Hackers Lock Out Guests, Demand Ransom
Hotel Hackers Lock Out Guests, Demand Ransom
Jan 31, 2017
Elbphilharmonie
Hamburg’s Dramatic New Venue—and Hotel—on the Elbe
Feb 10, 2017