Wayzata, Minn., Welcomes First New Hotel in 50 Years

The first new hotel to open on the shores of Lake Minnetonka in 50 years began welcoming guests in Wayzata, Minn., in June. The Hotel Landing is a 92-room, boutique hotel on the lakefront promenade only 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. It is the first hotel in the Midwest to offer mobile check in, room service, and concierge assistance using the iRiS platform. All rooms feature a 55-inch LCD/HD Smart TV that guests can use with their own mobile devices to stream entertainment via HDMI cable or Bluetooth.

The Läka Spa celebrates Minnesota’s Nordic heritage with a variety of Scandinavian body treatments, and adjacent high-end shopping that is currently under development will provide retail therapy.

Meeting facilities include 4,174 square feet of space, and can host banquets for up to 176 guests, or a reception for 226. The largest venue, the 2,710-square-foot Wayzata Ballroom, opens onto a 1,200 square-foot pre-function space, has two private balconies with 900 square feet of additional space, and features the latest A/V, lighting, and projection equipment. A boardroom and three meeting rooms range from 415 to 830 square feet. There is also a 1,100-square-foot Presidential Suite featuring a fireplace and private balcony for smaller meetings and sales presentations.

Ninetwentyfive, the new two-story restaurant, features a double-sided fireplace, seasonal outdoor seating on the patio, and the Family Wine Room for communal dinners and wine tasting for up to 12 people.