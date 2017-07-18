In-Room Guitar Service? Just One of the Perks at the Tetherow

Forget pillow menus—the Tetherow in Bend, Ore., offers a selection of complimentary guitars to use during your stay. The acoustic guitars are made locally by Breedlove and Bedell, and tours of the guitar-making facility and showroom can be arranged for guests who might want to take home one of the four models.

As well as this unique service, the 50-room Tetherow hotel recently opened a new event pavilion that offers roughly 5,700 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space for meetings, product launches, team-building events, and other corporate functions. The new building boasts floor-to-ceiling glass doors providing views of the Cascade Mountains, and the custom-designed space can host meetings for up to 150 and up to 350 attendees for receptions and other social gatherings.

The main hall of the meeting pavilion is the 3,200-square-foot Newbury Zaal, which can be split into three smaller spaces and opens onto a terrace. There are two breakout rooms, the Smith Rock and Lava, a gallery space that can accommodate 60 for a reception, and a 1,224-square-foot foyer for receptions.

The resort is set on more than 700 pristine acres and has 12 five-room villas for longer stays or team-building events. The resort features a new, all-year outdoor swimming pool, an award-winning David McLay Kidd championship golf course, and easy access to white water rafting, fly fishing, skiing, and hiking. There are two on-site restaurants, a café and gastro pub, and guests with eco-conscious rides can charge them at an onsite Tesla or universal EV charging station.