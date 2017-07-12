Menu
W Shanghai
Destination & Venue News

Flagship W Property Opens in Shanghai

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, opened a stylish flagship hotel in Shanghai in early July, bringing 374 guest rooms and 64,583 square feet of meeting space to the banks of the Huangpu River.

The boldly styled W Shanghai–The Bund combines historic and modern influences, with a futuristic neon installation in the lobby (or “living room” in W parlance) that suggests laundry hung on lines to dry and a kaleidoscope-like fixture in the reception area that reflects the constant flow of guests.  

Meeting space at the property includes the 21,000-square-foot Golden Age–inspired Great Room, the largest hotel event space in western Shanghai, with 20-foot ceilings and an entrance with a series of oversized mirror collages. A 7,000-square-foot Mega Room and 11 meeting rooms are also available for groups.

W Shanghai–The Bund is the brand’s first property in Shanghai and the third in mainland China.

