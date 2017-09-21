The Jewel of Kedah Is Home to New Luxury Property

This month the first guests arrive at the Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi, located on the beach in a private bay, surrounded by an ancient forest.

The Philippe Villeroux-designed property has 70 guest rooms, 15 suites, and 29 one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas with private pools and direct access to a private beach. The property is home to a 4,800-square-foot ballroom adjacent to a 3,200-square-foot pre-function foyer. Events can also be hosted on a private beach or one of the property’s four restaurants; the Langkawi Kitchen, for casual dining; the Beach Bar & Grill, open for lunch and dinner; the Haiyan, serving authentic Chinese food overlooking the ocean; and the adults-only, Thai-influenced Horizon.

The Spa at Langkawi offers locally inspired treatments in five cocoon-shaped pavilions floating above the sea on stilts. Designed to resemble the baskets used by local Malaysian fisherman to trap fish, each pavilion is surrounded by a platform with ocean views. Other amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and dedicated indoor and outdoor yoga spaces.

Langkawi is the largest in an archipelago of 104 islands, and access to the resort is via Langkawi International Airport (10 minutes by car) or by private boat.