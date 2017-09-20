A Desert Destination Refreshes

Miramonte Indian Wells Resort and Spa is emerging from a multiyear renovation and rebranding, after joining the Curio Collection by Hilton at the end of last year.

During the renovation, the 215 guest rooms, suites, and villas were refreshed and the meeting spaces and award-winning Well Spa were overhauled to reflect the relaxed but sophisticated aesthetic of Palm Springs. Located in the heart of Coachella Valley at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the resort brought in the L.A.-based design firm Indidesign to apply its modernist vision using traditional Palm Springs materials like steel and wood, and also upgraded the light fixtures to better mirror the desert light.

The resort offers 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, which formerly had a Mediterranean theme but has been upgraded to reflect the resort’s new midcentury modern look, and most of the spaces have been renamed. Venues include the 6,000-square-foot Mesquite Ballroom; the 1,012-square-foot Juniper Room, with views of the mountains; and the 2,900-square-foot Ocotillo Room.

Outdoor space totaling 15,000 square feet includes a private 4,032-square-foot lawn surrounded by ficus and cypress trees, which can host up to 432 for a banquet, and the 1,520-square-foot Miramonte Terrace, a second-story covered terrace with a stone fireplace with room for 100 attendees at a reception.

Executive Chef Paul Hancock has devised seasonal menus at the farm-to-table restaurants Citrus & Palm and Tavern at Citrus & Palm using local ingredients from Coachella Valley farmers.

The 11-acre site boasts three swimming pools and a 24-hour fitness center. The resort is 16 miles from Palm Springs International Airport, less than a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, and is an official Palm Springs stop for Tesloop Tesla transportation.

.