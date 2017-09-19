Bunking Down in San Francisco

San Francisco just became home to the flagship hotel of Proper Hospitality, a boutique chain of hotels and residences that boast “uncommon luxury.” The Proper Hotel is situated in the historic flatiron building at the intersection of Market and McAlister, in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood. The Beaux-Arts façade had been restored and the interior made over by designer of the moment, Kelly Wearstler, who included works from local artists with a mix of modern and vintage furnishings. The 131 guest rooms and suites offer Vifa speakers, Bellino linens, and Aesop bath products. There are 12 “bunk rooms” that combine the efficiency of bunk beds with the privacy of a enclosed sleeping area complete with its own charging ports and private smart TV.

Guests have free access to Shinola bicycles for exploring the city, and there are four restaurants overseen by James Beard Award–nominated chef Jason Franey.

An all-year, 3,400-square-foot rooftop lounge and garden is available for buyout for private meetings, and the hotel’s lobby includes a European salon­–style lounge, comfortable for meetings and relaxing. Dedicated meeting rooms include space for a reception of up to 75 attendees, and a boardroom for 14.