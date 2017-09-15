Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel Opens New Meeting Spaces

The brand new 288-room Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel will offer 11 flexible meeting and event spaces for groups to gather in when it opens this fall. The more than 19,000 square feet of event venues includes an outdoor garden terrace adjacent to the pool, and the 11,341-square-foot Imperial Grand Ballroom, which features a 27-foot ceiling. The property’s meeting spaces range in capacity from 10 to 1,100.

The hotel, situated in San Gabriel but close to the greater Los Angeles area, including Dodger Stadium, the STAPLES Center, and Disneyland. It features two restaurants, a fitness center, and spa services.