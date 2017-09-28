Beachfront Meetings, Mountain Views, and Himalayan Salt Treatments in Jamaica

The Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort and Spa opened this month in a private cove on the Caribbean with guest room towers offering mountain or ocean views. The hotel has 206 one- and two-bedroom guest suites, and 11 three-bedroom villas with private pools. Amenities include a 30,000-square-foot spa with treatments chosen by local fitness and yoga guru, Sienna Creasy, and featuring Jamaica’s only Himalayan salt halotherapy lounge. The Ortanique Café & Juice Bar offers spa goers a healthy post-treatment eating option, and the resort has 11 other dining facilities including Crickets Grill, which offers authentic Jamaican beef patties and jerk chicken.

Indoor meeting space ranges from the 4,300-square-foot Jewel Grande Ballroom, which has an additional 1,750-square-foot foyer, to five breakout rooms. Outdoor space includes two lawns of 6,000 and 4,000 square feet each, and the 864-square-foot Ocean Terrace.

The resort is 15 minutes by car from Sangster International Airport.