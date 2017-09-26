D.C.’s Loews Madison Hotel to Join Hilton Portfolio

Hilton has partnered with affiliates of real estate investment and property management firms Walton Street Capital and Waterton to bring the 356-room Loews Madison Hotel into Hilton Hotels and Resort’s portfolio. The hotel, which will be rebranded as The Madison Washington DC, a Hilton Hotel, will be the brand’s third hotel in the District of Columbia.

The property, which is located in the heart of downtown D.C. near the White House, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and other key attractions, landmarks, and museums, includes more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space, including eight meeting rooms with the latest technology and high-speed Internet access. Other amenities include a 24-hour business center, a lobby bar, a restaurant and lounge, and a fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of downtown D.C.

“We are delighted this distinguished hotel will join the Hilton family, strengthening our presence in the nation’s capital,” said Shawn McAteer, vice president, global brand management, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. Other D.C. Hilton-branded hotels include the Capital Hilton and the Washington Hilton.