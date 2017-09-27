New Hotel Complex Opens in Downtown Denver

A new hotel complex opened one block from the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, Colo., this month. The dual-branded development consists of the 272-room Le Méridien Hotel and the 223-room AC Hotel by Marriott. Benoit Racle, senior global brand director of AC Hotels by Marriott said, “The carefully edited, high-style experience that you get at an AC Hotel is perfect for the modern business traveler looking for frictionless, uncomplicated service, and Denver’s burgeoning entrepreneurial scene made the city a perfect fit for us.”

The 12,000 square feet of meeting space is located in Le Méridien Hotel but is available for use by both properties. The largest venue is the 5,700-square-foot Grove Ballroom, which can to be split into three versatile spaces and host up to 400 for a banquet or 598 attendees in theater-style seating. There are five breakout rooms, the largest of which can host 100 attendees for a reception and the smallest, the Golden Boardroom, can host 12 guests for a meeting. The complex is also home to 54thirty, the Mile High City’s highest open-air rooftop bar, which can host parties for up to 70 guests. Dining options include Corinne, offering American comfort food made from locally sourced ingredients, and The Lobbyist, Le Méridien’s cocktail lounge.

Both hotels have been designed to evoke the feeling of a modern ski lodge, with peaked roofs, warm wood tones, and works from local artists curated by Denver firm NINE dot ARTS.

Guests can use complimentary bicycles provided by the hotels and their room keys get them free participation in tours and tastings as part of the Unlock Art program. Unlock partners include the Clyfford Still Museum, the Woodhouse Day Spa, and not one, but two whiskey distilleries, Leopold Brothers and Laws Whiskey House.