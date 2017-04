A 1,050-room full-service Omni Hotel will have a nice view of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center when it debuts in 2021. The $500 million project, which was recently signed off on by the Massachusetts Port Authority and Omni Hotels and Resorts, will be located across the street from the BCEC in South Boston.

The hotel will be one of the city’s largest, with 110,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a 25,000-square-foot grand ballroom. Milt Herbert, executive director of the Boston Convention Marketing Center, says the property is being built to satisfy customer demand for new hotel inventory to serve both the BCEC and the Hynes Convention Center in Boston’s Back Bay area.

Omni’s “long-term commitment to South Boston will be a tremendous asset for our customers as we compete to bring events to Boston from around the world,” says Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Executive Director David Gibbons. “This is a game changer for the BCEC and we couldn’t be more excited that it is right outside our front door.”