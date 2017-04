All 329,000 square feet of Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort’s meeting space has been renovated, including new technology, updated carpeting, and a new paint job. The $5 million meeting space renovation will be followed by a refresh of all 2,267 guest rooms and the lobby in the Dolphin resort, to be completed by the fall of 2017. The Swan’s guest room renovations were completed in 2015 as part of the resort’s multiphase, multiyear $140 million redesign project.

The resort, located in the heart of Walt Disney World, features 84 meeting rooms, including two executive boardrooms, four ballrooms, 110,500 square feet of contiguous convention/exhibit space, outdoor function areas, and two business centers. It also features a Mandara Spa and 17 restaurants and lounges, along with complementary transportation throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.