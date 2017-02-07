Fresh Picks: 18 Speakers Who Belong at Your Podium in 2017

To protect, update, and motivate your organization, the in-demand speakers for 2017 will be those who can shed light on the new administration in Washington, the changing workforce, and growing risks both online and globally. They will enlighten audiences with the latest research, inspire them with artistic and athletic accomplishments, and demonstrate how they made the impossible, possible. Don’t settle for the same old faces. Here are 18 speakers to watch (and listen to) in 2017.