Menu
Meetings Fuel

5 Ways to Move Your Meetings Ahead in 2017

5 Ways to Move Your Meetings Ahead in 2017
Start Slideshow

It’s that time of year again—the time we all start to look forward and predict what will become the next big thing in the world of event management. Of course, without a time-machine, none of us knows just what’s around the corner. But, based on a little foresight and years of expertise in this fast-moving industry, we believe you’ll be seeing more of these five things in 2017.

Sarah Hill is an avid blogger and creative content writer at Group Se7en Events, a leading meeting planning and incentive travel agency in London, delivering a global free venue finding service.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Association Toolbox Corporate Toolbox Event Design & Ideas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly at ASAE 2016
Gallery: Photos from the 2016 ASAE Annual Meeting
Aug 28, 2016
The crowd surges onto the show floor on opening day of IMEX America 2016
Gallery: On the Scene at IMEX America 2016
Oct 24, 2016
FICP attendees dressed the part for an evening in Nashville
Gallery: The 2016 FICP Annual Conference in Photos
Nov 18, 2016
Las Vegas Sign
2017 Best Bets: A Gallery of Top Las Vegas Hotels, Resorts, and Attractions
Dec 01, 2016