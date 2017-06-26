On the Scene: MPI World Education Congress 2017

What did the more-than 2,400 participants who came to Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress this year see and do? Check it out for yourself!

It was a hot time in every sense of the word for participants at this year's World Education Congress, held by Meeting Professionals International June 19–22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. From antics by The Blue Man Group to hot tunes, cool ideas, a whole lot of educational sessions, and even some pigs and puppies, there was a little something for everyone at WEC 2017. Here are a few photos from the event.