Menu
MGM Grand Conference Center Expansion
Destination & Venue News

MGM Grand Breaks Ground on Major Meeting Space Expansion

MGM Grand in Las Vegas broke ground June 20 on an approximately $130 million meeting space expansion. The project will add 250,000 square feet to the MGM Grand Conference Center, including a 22,000-square-foot addition to its Stay Well Meetings space, a wellness-focused group environment launched in 2014.

When the expansion is complete—currently scheduled for the end of 2018—the center will have a total of 850,000 square feet for group events, with the new space seamlessly connecting on all three levels to the existing building. There will be a new 5,500-square-foot outdoor courtyard available for private events, a 49,000-square-foot ballroom, a 32,000-square-foot ballroom, three junior ballrooms, and 11 breakout rooms.  MGM Grand’s meeting spaces also include the stand-alone, 92,000-square-foot Marquee Ballroom and the 16,800-seat Grand Garden Arena. 

The MGM Grand groundbreaking follows meeting space expansions at sister properties Mandalay Bay and ARIA. Mandalay Bay recently completed a 350,000-square-foot expansion and now offers over two million square feet, while ARIA expects to complete a 200,000-square-foot meeting space addition in February 2018, bringing its total to more than 500,000 square feet.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hyatt Regency Nashville
Giant Nashville Development Will Add Two Hotels, Entertainment District
Jun 20, 2017
Willemstad Harbor, Curacao
On Location: Curaçao
Jun 14, 2017
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas Gives Final Approvals to Convention Center District Expansion
Jun 14, 2017
Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Luxury Hotel lobby rendering
Coming this Fall: The Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel
Jun 14, 2017