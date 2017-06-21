MGM Grand Breaks Ground on Major Meeting Space Expansion

MGM Grand in Las Vegas broke ground June 20 on an approximately $130 million meeting space expansion. The project will add 250,000 square feet to the MGM Grand Conference Center, including a 22,000-square-foot addition to its Stay Well Meetings space, a wellness-focused group environment launched in 2014.

When the expansion is complete—currently scheduled for the end of 2018—the center will have a total of 850,000 square feet for group events, with the new space seamlessly connecting on all three levels to the existing building. There will be a new 5,500-square-foot outdoor courtyard available for private events, a 49,000-square-foot ballroom, a 32,000-square-foot ballroom, three junior ballrooms, and 11 breakout rooms. MGM Grand’s meeting spaces also include the stand-alone, 92,000-square-foot Marquee Ballroom and the 16,800-seat Grand Garden Arena.

The MGM Grand groundbreaking follows meeting space expansions at sister properties Mandalay Bay and ARIA. Mandalay Bay recently completed a 350,000-square-foot expansion and now offers over two million square feet, while ARIA expects to complete a 200,000-square-foot meeting space addition in February 2018, bringing its total to more than 500,000 square feet.