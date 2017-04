The 2017 Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase kicked off last night with an opening event enjoyed by 150 planners and suppliers hosted by Wynn Las Vegas. The Invitational Destination Showcase, now in its 18th year, is organized by MeetingsNet in cooperation with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

In addition to great hospitality, the elegant opening reception at the Wynn’s Chairman Salon included an educational note. Communication expert and entrepreneur Scott Schwefel, CEO of DiscoverYourself.com (represented by Goodman Speakers Bureau), spoke to attendees about how to “Communicate in Full Color.”

Tournament players will spend the next two days on two of the finest courses in Las Vegas—The Revere Golf Club and Bear’s Best Las Vegas—but before heading out on the links, attendees will participate in education sessions, mixing learning with hands-on experiences:

• Day one: “From Soap Comes Hope” presented by Debi Kinney, vice president of business development, Clean the World

• Day two: “Giving Back: Incorporating CSR into your Meetings and Events,” presented by Debi Kinney and Bessy Lee-Oh, development officer at Three Square Food Bank.

The sessions will earn attendees clock hours toward their Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification.

For non-golfers, the itinerary includes a slot tournament at Green Valley Ranch Resort; a hike in Red Rock Canyon, followed by a healthy lunch at Red Rock Resort Spa, hosted by Station Casinos; a “Thrill or Chill” ride on the Slotzilla zip line, hosted by Golden Nugget; spa or salon treatments followed by lunch overlooking Fremont Street, provided by Golden Nugget; and a tour of Frank Sinatra’s former dressing room.

The closing night awards ceremony will be hosted by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas overlooking the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on the East Deck, Boulevard Pool. Other sponsors supporting the 18th annual Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase include Maui Jim (sunglasses), iCoStore (sports products), SafetyNet Promotions ($10,000 hole-in-one prize), and AWG Ambassador (ground transportation).

For live event updates, follow #LVCI2017 on Twitter or at www.twitter.com/meetingsnet.