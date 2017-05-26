15 Ways to Power Up Your Meeting Breaks

Breaks tend to be a time when attendees scour their email, return calls, and hit the restroom before running back into the next session. They are on information overload, feeling fatigued, and probably craving a sweet treat or caffeine to keep them going. What if you could allow your attendees space to process the information they just learned and feel refreshed going into their next session? With a little structure and creativity, it’s possible!

Ideally, you should offer attendees 15-minute breaks every hour. By proactively scheduling creative breaks consistently through the day, attendees will feel more positive, be focused and engaged, and be able to process the information they’ve received.

Movement, breathing, and fresh air can all reduce stress, calm the body, and provide an energy boost for a productive session. Here are 15 ways you could enhance a 15-minute break and fuel your attendees with positive energy, health, and productivity.

1. Lead attendees on a brisk 15-minute walk (you’ll walk 2,000 steps!).

2. Create five-minute stairwell-climb challenges.

3. Serve hot green tea for an afternoon antioxidant and caffeine boost.

4. Create a five-minute circuit challenge of push-ups, planks, and squats.

5. Get attendees laughing with a five-minute comedy act.

6. Define some space and turn up the tunes for a five- to 10-minute dance party.

7. Enjoy a light snack of homemade trail mix for afternoon energy.

8. Set up an easy five- to 10-minute stretch circuit.

9. Offer attendees a guided 10-minute meditation.

10. Lead attendees through a five-minute breathing exercise.

11. Encourage attendees to get outside for 10 minutes of fresh air.

12. Send attendees off on mini scavenger hunts, and provide prizes for winners at the end of the day.

13. Provide something inspirational for attendees to read during the break.

14. Lead attendees through a gratitude practice by having them write down five to 10 things they’re grateful for.

15. Offer a treat of rich dark chocolate for a little antioxidant and energy boost.

Providing quick structured breaks before releasing attendees to the hall will allow them the space they need to relax and rejuvenate, process information, and feel refreshed going into their next session. If you also structure phone/email breaks, attendees know they’ll have space and time in the day for those necessities.

It may take some getting used to, but these creative power breaks will feed you and your attendees in a positive, healthy way!