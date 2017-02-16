How do your event’s beverage choices stack up when it comes to sugar consumption? We have so many choices to offer attendees beyond good old water, but are we risking their health by doing so?

Most people are unaware of just how much sugar they consume—and most likely exceed the limit of 25 grams of added sugar (sugar that has been added to a food, not including natural sugars found in fruits, etc.) per day recommended by the World Health Organization.

Looks can be very deceiving when it comes to soda, sport drinks, coffee, and other commonly offered drinks. There is often twice the recommended amount of sugar in a coffee drink, soda, or sports drink. It’s time to rethink your drink!

As with any food item, we need to understand the quality of the drink we’re offering, which starts with the ingredient list and nutrition label. First, check for the number of servings per can/bottle. Second, check the grams of sugar per serving. Last, check the ingredient list to see what forms of sugar are in that specific beverage. Then talk with your F&B manager about how you can offer healthier options.



Make changes gradually. If your meeting historically offered drinks that are high in sugar at your breaks, try replacing one high-sugar beverage with water at first, then continue offering a higher water-to-sweetened beverage ratio over time, and offer other non-sweetened options.

Your attendees will have more energy, and their minds will feel crisper and more on task, as their sugary beverage consumption decreases.

Healthy Drink Ideas:

• Fruit-, herb-, and vegetable-infused water, including these combinations:

-Watermelon/mint

-Lemon/orange

-Blueberry/thyme

-Cucumber/melon

-Strawberry/mint

-Lime/ginger root/basil

•Teas, including herbal tea and green tea (served hot or iced)

• Sparkling water, including flavored sparkling water, such as those produced by the LaCroix brand

• Juice-sweetened sodas, such as those sold by Izze

• Bai Bubbles antioxidant drink

• Sodas that are sweetened with stevia