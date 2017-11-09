A Sacred Space for Meetings and Events

A new, 220- room hotel will open in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on December 14. The Line Hotel is based in a deconsecrated 110-year-old church and adjacent tower, and includes more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space. Guest rooms come with 55-inch TVs, seating areas, and curated artwork and mini libraries.

The hotel brings three new restaurants to the hipster neighborhood. A Rake’s Progress, from James Beard award-winner Spike Gjerde, merges traditional Maryland seafood with Southern dishes. James Beard finalist Erik Bruner-Yang will oversee Brothers and Sisters, a full-service restaurant providing 24-hour room service, and Spoken English, which has a menu based around open-flame cooking. There are also two bars and a coffee shop for guests and locals alike.

Event spaces in the church include the 4,020-square-foot Banneker Ballroom, which has a 1,500-square-foot foyer, and three additional Banneker spaces ranging from 1,180 to 1,430 square feet. More than 5,000 square feet of event rooms in the hotel tower are outfitted with restored fountains, milk-glass skylights, and stone floor tiles to echo the look and feel of the church, and there are two terraces providing more than 7,000 square feet of outdoor event space.

As befits the bohemian neighborhood, The Line hosts a lobby radio station livestreaming podcasts from 31 on-air personalities, including the hotel’s chefs.