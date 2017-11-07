Hilton Boston/Woburn Renovation Goes Back to the Future

The Hilton Boston/Woburn hotel, located just north of Boston, capped its $16 million renovation with the recent opening of Matadora, a Spanish tapas restaurant. The top-to-bottom renovation was crafted to honor the Woburn area’s leather and shoe-making industries while accommodating the modern traveler’s needs. The hotel’s lobby, 344 guest rooms, and event and meeting spaces all pay homage to the town’s legacy of craftsmanship, which dates back to 17th century cobblers and cordwainers and 18th century leathermakers, with reclaimed wood, vintage artifacts, and lobby accent walls inspired by a Brannock shoe-measuring device. The lobby flows into a six-story open atrium and the Rivet Room, a new social space with oversized leather armchairs, billiard tables, and a cocktail lounge.

The guest rooms, which include two junior suites, feature forged metals, lacquered hard goods, and embossed leather headboards. The property’s 18,000 square feet of renovated event space includes the Grand Ballroom and 13 meeting and function rooms, all outfitted with state-of-the-art technologies and period accents including pressed-tin ceilings, high-backed wing chairs, and industrial-style chandeliers.