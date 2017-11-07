Menu
Hilton Boston/Woburn renovated ballroom Hilton
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Hilton Boston/Woburn Renovation Goes Back to the Future

The $16 million redo, inspired by the area’s craftsman and manufacturing roots, transforms the lobby, guest rooms, and meeting and event spaces for modern travelers.

The Hilton Boston/Woburn hotel, located just north of Boston, capped its $16 million renovation with the recent opening of Matadora, a Spanish tapas restaurant. The top-to-bottom renovation was crafted to honor the Woburn area’s leather and shoe-making industries while accommodating the modern traveler’s needs. The hotel’s lobby, 344 guest rooms, and event and meeting spaces all pay homage to the town’s legacy of craftsmanship, which dates back to 17th century cobblers and cordwainers and 18th century leathermakers, with reclaimed wood, vintage artifacts, and lobby accent walls inspired by a Brannock shoe-measuring device. The lobby flows into a six-story open atrium and the Rivet Room, a new social space with oversized leather armchairs, billiard tables, and a cocktail lounge. 

The guest rooms, which include two junior suites, feature forged metals, lacquered hard goods, and embossed leather headboards. The property’s 18,000 square feet of renovated event space includes the Grand Ballroom and 13 meeting and function rooms, all outfitted with state-of-the-art technologies and period accents including pressed-tin ceilings, high-backed wing chairs, and industrial-style chandeliers.

 

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Exterior of the Hilton Portland
Working Out More Meeting Space at the Hilton Portland Downtown
Oct 27, 2017
Steve Enselein, senior vice president, events Hyatt Hotels Corp.
7 Meeting Tools Changing the Way You Do Business with Hyatt
Oct 18, 2017
Anaheim Convention Center's new expansion, ACC North
Build Begins on New Westin Anaheim
Oct 06, 2017
People run from gun fire at a Las Vegas country music festival
Las Vegas Stunned by Largest Mass Shooting in U.S. History
Oct 02, 2017