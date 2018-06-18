Building a Better Meeting Profession

Terri Woodin, CMP

Vice President, Marketing & Global Meeting Services

Meeting Sites Resource

For working to increase the professionalism of the meetings industry for the next generation of planners

Making Change

As an affiliate professor at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Events Management, I noticed that there is a perception that this profession is just about planning weddings and special events—that needs to change. As a member of the board of directors for the School of Hospitality Business at Michigan State University, I mentor students and work with professors to develop a curriculum that will best prepare students to be professional meeting planners. My hope is that students will learn all the basic building blocks needed to build any meeting or event. I am currently working with the professors at MSU to ensure that students are taught what they need to know to be professional planners, including the Events Industry Council’s APEX glossary definition of each meeting term.

Making a Difference

It’s vital for students to get “feet-on-the-ground industry knowledge” by attending industry events. This is why I raise money for students to attend the New York Hotel Show, Meeting Professionals International’s World Education Congress, and the Professional Convention Management Association’s Convening Leaders conference. When I was awarded more than $600 in 2013 along with the MPI Volunteer Praise Award, I used the money to establish a scholarship that today still helps students attend local industry events.

Giving Back

In addition to teaching at the university level, I’m working with our industry organizations to make change happen. I have served on the EIC APEX Standards Committee eRFP working committee, advisory boards for the MPI Meeting Professional and the Colorado Meetings + Events magazine, and volunteered on committees for both MPI and PCMA Rocky Mountain chapters. I also write and present workshops for industry publications and conferences. I believe in giving back locally, including volunteering at Ronald McDonald House and Project Angel Heart, which allows me to support families in their time of need and model to others what they can do to help those in their own communities.

Best Business Advice

“They do not read your resume at your funeral.” Enjoy life! If you are lucky, you will have a job that you love and make friends too.

Thinking Differently

My dad taught me to think outside the box ... walk in another’s shoes before you make judgment ... share your knowledge respectfully and always be willing to learn a new way of doing things from others ... look out for the little guy ... and treat others with the same respect whether they bag your groceries or are the CEO of a company.

