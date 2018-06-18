Menu
MN_June_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web_no_type.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos

2018 Changemakers: Leaders, Innovators, Disruptors

Welcome to MeetingsNet’s annual Changemakers report, recognizing 20 individuals who are successfully moving their organizations and our industry forward in unique and positive ways.

MeetingsNet salutes the innovators, educators, and leaders on our 2018 Changemakers list. Each is being recognized for unique contributions to their organizations and our industry—from creative conference redesign, to building a new industry association, to bringing free specialized education to the medical meetings community. However, a passion for moving forward and making change is a common thread that ties all 20 of these outstanding meeting professionals together. 

Read on to be inspired by the work, the advice, and the challenges faced along the way to making a real difference to the people and organizations around them. 

 
Assistant VicePresident
Global Event Management
MetLife
 
Director, Global Meetings & Events Sales
Radius Travel
 
Event Marketing Consultant
Borelli Strategies
 
Founder and Executive Director
Meeting Planners Unite
Managing Director
CMP Meeting Services
 
Marketing Events Manager
PERQ, Online Guided Shopping
 
Travel and Meetings Procurement Manager
Informatica
 
Executive Director
LGBT Meeting Professionals Association
 
President
Fifth Element Group
 
Founder and Co-producer
CMEpalooza
and
Co-producer
CMEpalooza
 
Director, General Council and Annual General Meeting 
Canadian Medical Association
 
Director of Culture 
Koncept Events
 
Cofounder
Matey Events
 
Senior Manager, Global Procurement, Meeting/Conference Sourcing
Allergan
 
Vice President of Global Communications
Globoforce
 
Director of Association Management & Operations
Paragon Events, Inc.
 
Manager, Events
Teach for America | Bay Area Region 
 
Vice President, Knowledge and Professional Development 
Society for Marketing Professional Services
 
Manager Continuing Education
Kenes Group
 
Senior Manager, Meetings and Travel
GameStop
 
Vice President, Marketing & Global Meeting Services
Meeting Sites Resource
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
