2018 Changemakers: Leaders, Innovators, Disruptors

MeetingsNet salutes the innovators, educators, and leaders on our 2018 Changemakers list. Each is being recognized for unique contributions to their organizations and our industry—from creative conference redesign, to building a new industry association, to bringing free specialized education to the medical meetings community. However, a passion for moving forward and making change is a common thread that ties all 20 of these outstanding meeting professionals together.
Read on to be inspired by the work, the advice, and the challenges faced along the way to making a real difference to the people and organizations around them.
Assistant VicePresident
Global Event Management
MetLife
Director, Global Meetings & Events Sales
Radius Travel
Event Marketing Consultant
Borelli Strategies
Founder and Executive Director
Meeting Planners Unite
Managing Director
CMP Meeting Services
Marketing Events Manager
PERQ, Online Guided Shopping
Travel and Meetings Procurement Manager
Informatica
Executive Director
LGBT Meeting Professionals Association
President
Fifth Element Group
Founder and Co-producer
CMEpalooza
and
Co-producer
CMEpalooza
Director, General Council and Annual General Meeting
Canadian Medical Association
Director of Culture
Koncept Events
Cofounder
Matey Events
Senior Manager, Global Procurement, Meeting/Conference Sourcing
Allergan
Vice President of Global Communications
Globoforce
Director of Association Management & Operations
Paragon Events, Inc.
Manager, Events
Teach for America | Bay Area Region
Vice President, Knowledge and Professional Development
Society for Marketing Professional Services
Manager Continuing Education
Kenes Group
Senior Manager, Meetings and Travel
GameStop
Vice President, Marketing & Global Meeting Services
Meeting Sites Resource
0 comments
Hide comments