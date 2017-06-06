2017 Changemakers: Change Is Good

This year’s talented group of meeting managers, association executives, and suppliers might each start their career-defining “elevator speech” with, “I have tenaciously pushed for…” They have re-imagined their educational strategies, stood up for diversity, argued for better risk management tools, instituted sustainability programs, advised industry startups, built communities, and much more. Their contributions are far and wide, but they are like-minded in their leadership and their success.
Read on to be inspired by the work, advice, and challenges faced by the 2017 Changemakers.
Bobby Badalamenti
Director, Siemens Event Management Services
Siemens Corp.
Greg Bogue
Vice President of Experience Design
Maritz Global Events
Tom Bohn, CAE
CEO
North American Veterinary Community
Clara Carter, CDMP
Founder
Multi-Cultural Convention Services Network
Michael Cavanaugh, DVM
CEO
The American Animal Hospital Association
Joy Davis, CAE
Director of Knowledge Management
American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists
Melissa Feinman, CMP
Vice President, Director, Corporate Communications Events Management Lead
Digitas
Penelope Freire, CMP
Meetings & Exhibits Manager
Jane Dahlroth, CEM, CMP-HC
Director of Meetings & Exhibits
American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics
Rosa Garriga Mora
Meeting Architect
Kenes Group
Roger Haskett
Engagement Expert, Speaker, Facilitator, Conference Emcee
Engagement Unlimited
Karen Hutchings
Global Event Travel, Meetings & Events Leader /Business Enablement
Ernst & Young
Phillip J. Jones
President and CEO
VisitDallas
Chris Kelly
President & Co-Founder
Convene
Christy Lamagna, CMP, CMM, CTSM
Founder
Strategic Meetings & Events
Latoya Lewis
Founder and CEO
EnventU
Janene Machado, CMP
Manager, Global Artist Training and Development
MAC Cosmetics
James Morgan, PhD
Senior Lecturer
University of Westminster
Founder
Event Tech Lab
Adrian Segar
Founder
Conferences that Work
Yoadan Tilahun
Managing Director
Flawless Events
Dannette Veale
Manager, Digital Practice & Experience Strategy, Global Sales Events & Talent
Cisco Systems Inc.