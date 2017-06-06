Menu
2017 Changemakers
Association Conventions and Expos

2017 Changemakers: Change Is Good

Welcome to MeetingsNet’s annual Changemakers report, recognizing 20 individuals who are successfully moving their organizations and our industry forward in unique and positive ways.

This year’s talented group of meeting managers, association executives, and suppliers might each start their career-defining “elevator speech” with, “I have tenaciously pushed for…”  They have re-imagined their educational strategies, stood up for diversity, argued for better risk management tools, instituted sustainability programs, advised industry startups, built communities, and much more. Their contributions are far and wide, but they are like-minded in their leadership and their success.

Read on to be inspired by the work, advice, and challenges faced by the 2017 Changemakers.

Bobby Badalamenti
Director, Siemens Event Management Services
Siemens Corp.

Greg Bogue
Vice President of Experience Design
Maritz Global Events

Tom Bohn, CAE
CEO
North American Veterinary Community

Clara Carter, CDMP
Founder
Multi-Cultural Convention Services Network

Michael Cavanaugh, DVM
CEO
The American Animal Hospital Association

 

Joy Davis, CAE
Director of Knowledge Management
American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists

Melissa Feinman, CMP
Vice President, Director, Corporate Communications Events Management Lead
Digitas 

Penelope Freire, CMP
Meetings & Exhibits Manager
Jane Dahlroth, CEM, CMP-HC
Director of Meetings & Exhibits
American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics

Rosa Garriga Mora
Meeting Architect
Kenes Group

Roger Haskett
Engagement Expert, Speaker, Facilitator, Conference Emcee
Engagement Unlimited

Karen Hutchings
Global Event Travel, Meetings & Events Leader /Business Enablement
Ernst & Young

Phillip J. Jones
President and CEO
VisitDallas

Chris Kelly
President & Co-Founder
Convene

Christy Lamagna, CMP, CMM, CTSM
Founder
Strategic Meetings & Events

Latoya Lewis
Founder and CEO
EnventU

Janene Machado, CMP 
Manager, Global Artist Training and Development
MAC Cosmetics

James Morgan, PhD
Senior Lecturer
University of Westminster
Founder
Event Tech Lab

Adrian Segar
Founder
Conferences that Work

Yoadan Tilahun
Managing Director
Flawless Events

Dannette Veale
Manager, Digital Practice & Experience Strategy, Global Sales Events & Talent
Cisco Systems Inc.

