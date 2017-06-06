2017 Changemakers: Change Is Good

This year’s talented group of meeting managers, association executives, and suppliers might each start their career-defining “elevator speech” with, “I have tenaciously pushed for…” They have re-imagined their educational strategies, stood up for diversity, argued for better risk management tools, instituted sustainability programs, advised industry startups, built communities, and much more. Their contributions are far and wide, but they are like-minded in their leadership and their success.

Read on to be inspired by the work, advice, and challenges faced by the 2017 Changemakers.

Bobby Badalamenti

Director, Siemens Event Management Services

Siemens Corp.

Greg Bogue

Vice President of Experience Design

Maritz Global Events

Tom Bohn, CAE

CEO

North American Veterinary Community

Clara Carter, CDMP

Founder

Multi-Cultural Convention Services Network

Michael Cavanaugh, DVM

CEO

The American Animal Hospital Association

Joy Davis, CAE

Director of Knowledge Management

American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists

Melissa Feinman, CMP

Vice President, Director, Corporate Communications Events Management Lead

Digitas

Penelope Freire, CMP

Meetings & Exhibits Manager

Jane Dahlroth, CEM, CMP-HC

Director of Meetings & Exhibits

American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics

Rosa Garriga Mora

Meeting Architect

Kenes Group

Roger Haskett

Engagement Expert, Speaker, Facilitator, Conference Emcee

Engagement Unlimited

Karen Hutchings

Global Event Travel, Meetings & Events Leader /Business Enablement

Ernst & Young

Phillip J. Jones

President and CEO

VisitDallas

Chris Kelly

President & Co-Founder

Convene

Christy Lamagna, CMP, CMM, CTSM

Founder

Strategic Meetings & Events

Latoya Lewis

Founder and CEO

EnventU

Janene Machado, CMP

Manager, Global Artist Training and Development

MAC Cosmetics

James Morgan, PhD

Senior Lecturer

University of Westminster

Founder

Event Tech Lab

Adrian Segar

Founder

Conferences that Work

Yoadan Tilahun

Managing Director

Flawless Events

Dannette Veale

Manager, Digital Practice & Experience Strategy, Global Sales Events & Talent

Cisco Systems Inc.