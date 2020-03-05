Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-1127874550.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] What's Missing from Your Strategic Meetings Management (SMM)?

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2 PM ET/11 AM ET

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 7, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

50% of all corporate events are considered simple meetings, but many companies are using outdated processes and technology to power these programs. Whether you are a professional planner or work in procurement, find out how using event technology can make your team more efficient, track fragmented program spend and eliminate simple meeting and event risk.

Join this webinar to learn:

  • How simple meetings and events fit into SMM
  • How companies are managing their simple meetings
  • How to manage your simple meetings and events through a single tech platform
  • How to easily access and share valuable attendee and meeting data
  • How to track and report on meeting and event spend

Speakers:

Cliff Ryan.pngCliff Ryan
Director of Sales 
CVENT | Kapow

 

 

Lauren Spencer.pngLauren Spencer
Principal Account Manager
CVENT | Kapow

 

 

Moderator:

RobCarey1_1.jpgRob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by:

 

Cvent logo

 

Register for the webinar below:

 
Related
GettyImages-1090346648.jpg
[Webinar] The Trouble Trifecta: Attrition, Cancellation, and Force Majeure
Feb 21, 2020
GettyImages-1037082124.jpg
[Webinar] How to Craft RFPs That Make Your Events More Profitable
Jan 03, 2020
GettyImages-1154652634.jpg
[Webinar] #MONEY: Sponsorship in the Age of Social Media
Dec 20, 2019
GettyImages-1177001741.jpg
[Webinar] AV Negotiating: Don’t Sign that Contract!
Dec 20, 2019