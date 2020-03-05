[Webinar] What's Missing from Your Strategic Meetings Management (SMM)?

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 7, 2020 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

50% of all corporate events are considered simple meetings, but many companies are using outdated processes and technology to power these programs. Whether you are a professional planner or work in procurement, find out how using event technology can make your team more efficient, track fragmented program spend and eliminate simple meeting and event risk.

Join this webinar to learn:

How simple meetings and events fit into SMM

How companies are managing their simple meetings

How to manage your simple meetings and events through a single tech platform

How to easily access and share valuable attendee and meeting data

How to track and report on meeting and event spend

Speakers:

Cliff Ryan

Director of Sales

CVENT | Kapow

Lauren Spencer

Principal Account Manager

CVENT | Kapow

Moderator:

Rob Carey

Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: