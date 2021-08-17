Skip navigation
[Webinar] What Is Your Delta Variant Contingency Plan

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 14, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT 
Duration: 1 hour    

Last-minute changes can be devastating for in-person events that take months of intensive planning, and as cases of Covid-19 surge, there are more and more horror stories of speakers, sponsors, and attendees canceling their travel plans in the days leading up to an event. Event organizers can prepare for the worst by building flexibility into their event plans from the beginning, selecting the right tools, and ensuring the event can accommodate remote presenters and audience members.

Attendees will be able to:

  • Maximize the flexibility of their event by choosing the right format
  • Ensure their presenters and audience have a positive experience no matter what happens
  • Understand the full capabilities of hybrid-event technology

Speakers:

ryan.pngRyan Mazon
Moderator, Senior VP Business Development
Array

 

Mark Garcia Headshot.jpgMark Garcia
Senior VP Business Development
Array

 

sue.jpgSue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

Sponsored by:

Array-Secondary Logo.png

 

