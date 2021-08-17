[Webinar] What Is Your Delta Variant Contingency Plan

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: September 14, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Last-minute changes can be devastating for in-person events that take months of intensive planning, and as cases of Covid-19 surge, there are more and more horror stories of speakers, sponsors, and attendees canceling their travel plans in the days leading up to an event. Event organizers can prepare for the worst by building flexibility into their event plans from the beginning, selecting the right tools, and ensuring the event can accommodate remote presenters and audience members.
Attendees will be able to:
- Maximize the flexibility of their event by choosing the right format
- Ensure their presenters and audience have a positive experience no matter what happens
- Understand the full capabilities of hybrid-event technology
Speakers:
Ryan Mazon
Moderator, Senior VP Business Development
Array
Mark Garcia
Senior VP Business Development
Array
Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet
