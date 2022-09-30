[Webinar] Tech Tools at your Fingertips to Make Planning a Breeze

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 27, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

What tools have been built in the past 2.5 years that we can utilize for our future events that will continue to benefit both the attendee journey and the event planning process. Planning fatigue has been a reoccurring topic of conversation in the event space. Join us to uncover a new way to look at technology and entice your attendee to enjoy your journey at your events.

• What tools do you have in your planning toolbox?

• What journey do your attendees actually want to partake in?

• Best practices for 2023



Speaker:

Chris Blaise

Chief Revenue Officer

MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore (MPAVEC)



Sponsored by:

