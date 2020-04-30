[Webinar] Setting the Table for a Shift in Event F&B Service

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Duration: 1 hour

The COVID-19 pandemic is like a bad magician who pulled the linen off the banquet table, leaving the settings in disarray and sending event professionals scrambling to rethink event food and beverage service. A need for greater transparency in food safety, preparation, and cleaning and sanitizing will be at the forefront of events post-pandemic. What does that look like? What information do we need to know and share? Who is responsible for managing and overseeing the changes? Join this webinar to find out how to reset the table to provide safer, cleaner, and more transparent food and beverage events.

Learning outcomes:

Define duty of care as it applies to food safety and COVID-19

Learn the questions you should be asking about food safety for the front and back of the house

Learn how social distancing will impact F&B service

Speakers:

Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC

Trainer and Consultant

Thrive! Meetings & Events

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

