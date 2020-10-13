Skip navigation
[Webinar] Say Hello to Hybrid: What to Think About as We Look to the Future

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Duration: 1 hour

Large in-person meetings aren’t coming back anytime soon. But new venue safety protocols combined with more technology offerings have allowed planners to start exploring a new format for their content: hybrid meetings. In this webinar, we’ll break down why just live streaming your general session isn’t a hybrid meeting. We’ll also discuss the staffing considerations, audience engagement, and even the exhibit hall items that you’ll need to consider so you can get a good night’s sleep and be ready to roll for your hybrid events. 

Learning objectives:

  • Define what is and isn’t a hybrid meeting.
  • Explain how virtual and in-person audiences can connect and have meaningful meeting experiences.
  • Review key areas to consider when designing your hybrid event.

Speakers:

shayna.jpgShayna Moskowitz, DES
Director of Meetings and Event Technology, Part 2 Events
 

 

darryl.jpgDarryl Diamond, CMP
Chief Experience Officer, Big White Dog Events
 

 

Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

Sponsored by:

convene_logo_black (1).png

 

 

Register for the webinar below:

 

