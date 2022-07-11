[Webinar] Sales Kick-offs in 2023

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: August 17, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Now is the time to start thinking about 2023 sales kick-off events. For many organizations, this is the first time in three years they will be hosting their “traditional” kick-offs. But there is still a lot of uncertainty around how these events will come together. What will travel budgets look like? How will global audiences be included in the program? How do we continue to include the importance DE&I and Accessibility in our kickoffs?

Join us for a webinar to discuss the trends impacting 2023 kick-off planning and how event technology can help bring clarity to continued uncertainty.

In this webinar, we will discuss:

Key considerations for 2023 kickoff planning

Technology needs for a successful 2023 event

Next steps to get started...if you haven’t already

