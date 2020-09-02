[Webinar] The Return to F2F: Considerations Before You Head Back On Site

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: October 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Duration: 1 hour
The logistics for safe meetings and incentives in the Covid-19 era requires several new layers of thoughtful planning. BCD Meetings & Events put together a taskforce to evaluate a variety of tricky tactical issues in the “new normal” and create a guidance document for travel directors and other on-site meeting managers. Tune in to our 60-minute webinar to hear the taskforce recommendations for Covid-related waivers, social-distancing challenges, sick attendees, and more. Discuss your logistical issues with the head of the task force, Laura Konwinski, Senior Director of Global Compliance at BCD Meetings & Events and her colleague Andrea de Miro, Operations Leader for Ancillary Meetings.
Attend this session to
- Identify the health and safety issues that must be addressed before logistical planning for an event begins
- Understand how to use your attendee registration sites to enhance onsite health and safety
- Learn best practices for navigating the patchwork of pandemic-related state and national rules while keeping your attendees and staff healthy and safe
- Consider post-program issues in the era of Covid-19
Speakers:
Laura Konwinski
Senior Director of Global Compliance, BCD Meetings & Events
Andrea de Miro
Operations Leader for Ancillary Meetings, BCD Meetings & Events
Moderator:
Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet
Sponsored by:
Register for the webinar below: