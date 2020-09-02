[Webinar] The Return to F2F: Considerations Before You Head Back On Site

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Duration: 1 hour

The logistics for safe meetings and incentives in the Covid-19 era requires several new layers of thoughtful planning. BCD Meetings & Events put together a taskforce to evaluate a variety of tricky tactical issues in the “new normal” and create a guidance document for travel directors and other on-site meeting managers. Tune in to our 60-minute webinar to hear the taskforce recommendations for Covid-related waivers, social-distancing challenges, sick attendees, and more. Discuss your logistical issues with the head of the task force, Laura Konwinski, Senior Director of Global Compliance at BCD Meetings & Events and her colleague Andrea de Miro, Operations Leader for Ancillary Meetings.

Attend this session to

Identify the health and safety issues that must be addressed before logistical planning for an event begins

Understand how to use your attendee registration sites to enhance onsite health and safety

Learn best practices for navigating the patchwork of pandemic-related state and national rules while keeping your attendees and staff healthy and safe

Consider post-program issues in the era of Covid-19

Speakers:

Laura Konwinski

Senior Director of Global Compliance, BCD Meetings & Events



Andrea de Miro

Operations Leader for Ancillary Meetings, BCD Meetings & Events



Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: