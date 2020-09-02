Skip navigation
GettyImages-1257014736.jpg
[Webinar] The Return to F2F: Considerations Before You Head Back On Site

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour

The logistics for safe meetings and incentives in the Covid-19 era requires several new layers of thoughtful planning. BCD Meetings & Events put together a taskforce to evaluate a variety of tricky tactical issues in the “new normal” and create a guidance document for travel directors and other on-site meeting managers. Tune in to our 60-minute webinar to hear the taskforce recommendations for Covid-related waivers, social-distancing challenges, sick attendees, and more. Discuss your logistical issues with the head of the task force, Laura Konwinski, Senior Director of Global Compliance at BCD Meetings & Events and her colleague Andrea de Miro, Operations Leader for Ancillary Meetings.

Attend this session to

  • Identify the health and safety issues that must be addressed before logistical planning for an event begins
  • Understand how to use your attendee registration sites to enhance onsite health and safety
  • Learn best practices for navigating the patchwork of pandemic-related state and national rules while keeping your attendees and staff healthy and safe 
  • Consider post-program issues in the era of Covid-19

Speakers:

Laura Photo July 2014 edited.jpgLaura Konwinski
Senior Director of Global Compliance, BCD Meetings & Events
 

 

 

andrea.jpgAndrea de Miro
Operations Leader for Ancillary Meetings, BCD Meetings & Events
 

 

Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

 

 

