[Webinar] Reimagining Sustainability and Social Impact in the Events Industry

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: August 24, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

As we return to in-person events, it’s time to take a new look at how sustainability can be woven into our meeting programs. Leaders from the Event Industry Council’s Centre for Sustainability and Social Impact will discuss how the events industry can inspire and advance sustainability and social impact not only in the way we operate, but also through our ability to inspire action. Join us to reimagine the possibilities of a journey that embraces equity, resilience, circularity, and climate action for a more prosperous society.

Learning Outcomes:

Learn about EIC's Principles for Recovery, and how we can intentionally design sustainability and social impact into all aspects of the events industry.

Understand the Sustainable Development Goals and how approaches to sustainability in events are helping to build ambition and capacity.

Learn about how event organizers and suppliers are reimagining their events, products, and services in support of sustainability and social impact.

Speakers:

Mariela McIlwraith

Vice President Sustainability and Industry Advancement, Events Industry Council

Yalmaz Siddiqui

Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at MGM Resorts International, and chair of the Event Industry Council Committee on Sustainability and Social Impact

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

