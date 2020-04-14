[Webinar] Recover and Rebuild: Preparing for Post-Coronavirus Meetings

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Duration: 1 hour

As we emerge from this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the meeting and event industry must learn from this crisis and change its approach to risk management. Re-booking meetings into the fall won’t be business as usual: Are your suppliers still solvent? Have safety protocols adapted? How should your contracts and crisis plan change?



Join Brenda Rivers, founder of Andavo Meetings and Incentives and president of SAFE LLC, Sound Advice for Events. You will learn the critical building blocks to recover, rebuild, and revitalize your first post-pandemic event using a customized risk-management playbook adaptable for any event, location, or complexity.

In this webinar, you’ll learn to

Understand how to conduct a “Learning Look Back” pandemic recovery process

Learn how to apply the four duty-of-care standards to the re-building process

Review the six critical stages for your risk-management playbook



Speakers:

Brenda Rivers, JD, HMCC, CIS

President, SAFE LLC, Sound Advice for Events







Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

